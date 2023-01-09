Man accused of stabbing wife to death arrested by U.S. Marshals near Morgantown

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The man wanted in the stabbing death of his estranged wife in a Pittsburgh home was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Monday morning, sources said.

U.S. Marshals stopped 50-year-old William Fitzgerald as he was driving north on I-79, outside of Morgantown, West Virginia, according to sources.

❗️BREAKING❗️US Marshals just arrested murder suspect William Fitzgerald driving north on I-79 outside of Morgantown, WV. sources say. Fitzgerald’s estranged wife,Tarea Washington,was found handcuffed & stabbed to death inside her Pittsburgh home on Arlington Ave. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/2dneStfGtX — Jennifer Borrasso (@JenBorrasso) January 9, 2023



Fitzgerald is charged with criminal homicide in the death of 47-year-old Tarea Washington.

She was found handcuffed and stabbed to death inside of her home on Arlington Avenue last Thursday evening.

A neighbor who lives across the street from Washington's home told KDKA-TV that she heard screaming. She added that she saw family members coming from the backyard saying, "He stabbed her," and the victim's father said, "He killed my daughter."

Washington died at the scene.