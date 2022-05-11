'Are you sure this is New Ken?' One town and its journey back to life

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) - It's been a tough few years for businesses that are still trying to recover from the pandemic.

In Westmoreland County, a city that some have passed off as empty and less than desirable is now getting a second look.

"This is New Ken? Are you sure this is New Ken?" said Sweet Alchemy Bake Shop Owner, Jamie Parker.

Buildings that sat empty for years in New Kensington and were on the verge of collapsing are now getting a facelift.

"On the cusp of not being usable anymore. So, we go in and we renovate the building," said New Kensington Downtown Partnership President, Michelle Thom.

For people from here, seeing downtown brought back to life brings them back to how it was.

"They will say, 'I have goosebumps because you are giving this town life again.' And they will show the goosebumps on their arm," said Parker. "To see it come back like this is absolutely amazing," said Trovo Co. Owner, Nicole Vigilante.

Things haven't been easy in New Kensington.

With crime, poverty, and what some consider a lack of opportunities, this city not only had empty buildings but deserted streets too.

Then, Mike Malcanas came in.

"It's been 25-30 years since they've seen this many people in downtown New Kensington, having a good time," said Olde Towne Overhaul President & Voodoo Brewery Owner, Mike Malcanas.

Malcanas focuses on revitalizing downtowns. With his history as a businessman and Western Pennsylvania roots, Malcanas was ready to take his skills and apply them to the area. He learned brews bring friends and friends bring business.

"Almost unanimously everybody said from across the country, the day a brewery came to my town there was a noticeable improvement," said Malcanas. Voodoo Brewery has become a type of anchor in the area, and people are taking notice.

New stores, restaurants, and bakeries are settling in.

"We just celebrated our year of opening the first weekend of April, and throughout this whole process it's just been an evolution of change," said Parker.

Many first-time business owners like Jamie Parker were being given an opportunity they couldn't pass up thanks to the New Kensington Downtown Partnership.

"We start them off with a graduated rate program. So, we'll start them off with low rent, and we gradually move up," said Thom.

Businesses then started working together to hold special events. Like "Fridays on Fifth" where there are music and food trucks. "And they pop in and say, I didn't even know this was here, I'm like oh, my gosh, you have to walk around, walk around, check it out. It's an exciting time down here and I just really encourage people to come down," said Vigilante.