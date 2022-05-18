Antonio Brown's concert in Pittsburgh rescheduled

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Antonio Brown's return to Pittsburgh has been rescheduled.

The former Steelers wide receiver's concert at Enclave on the South Side has been moved from May 20 to June 3, according to a release from the venue.

Enclave said Brown's performance had to be rescheduled because Brown was "delayed" in Dubai with Floyd Mayweather.

All tickets will be honored for the new concert date. A refund will be issued if the ticket holder cannot attend June 3's performance.

Brown, who recently released his debut album titled "Paradigm," posted an Instagram story Wednesday about the concert.

"You know I would never play you guys," he said. "It is always love there. That's where we started, that's where we gonna finish. I'm coming June 3. ... I want to see all my Steelers fans, all the love. We gonna break bread and music, fashion, life, football and everything. June 3, Pittsburgh. AB will never let you down."

On Monday, Brown tweeted that he "Just Wanna Retire a Steeler." He was a Tampa Bay Buccaneer the last time he was seen in an NFL uniform