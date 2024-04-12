Most Pennsylvania hunters won't need to wait in line for antlerless deer licenses this year, Game Commission says

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Antlerless deer licenses will be guaranteed to most Pennsylvania hunters when they go on sale, the Pennsylvania Game Commission announced on Friday.

The Game Commission said it's making changes to how doe tags are sold this year in an effort to cut down on lines and guarantee most resident hunters will get one.

When general hunting licenses go on sale to residents at 8 a.m. on June 24, antlerless licenses for the three most popular wildlife management units will be available. There's a limited number of licenses for these spots, and they'll be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis.

On June 27, antlerless licenses for the remaining wildlife management units will go on sale. The Game Commission said there's no need to wait in line -- residents will be guaranteed to get one as long as they buy them before they go on sale to out-of-state hunters on July 8.

"By opening antlerless license sales initially in the three WMUs that are likely to sell out the fastest, and taking the others out of the mix, demand can be better met for those license buyers who need it most," the Game Commission explained in a news release.

"And by guaranteeing an antlerless license to a resident hunter in any other WMU from June 27 to July 8, it largely eliminates the need to stand in line, allows demand to be spread out over more than a week and gives hunters greater flexibility to buy at a time that's convenient for them."

Outside of those changes, the Game Commission said the sales schedule and process will be similar to last year, with a total of four rounds. Antlerless licenses were sold over the counter and online for the first time last year.