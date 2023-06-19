Antlerless deer licenses available for Pa. hunters next week through modernized process

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There's a new process to buy antlerless licenses in Pennsylvania when they go on sale next Monday.

On June 26, hunters can buy their 2023-24 antlerless deer licenses wherever hunting licenses are sold after a new law took effect earlier this year. Hunters won't have to use a paper application or a twice-stamped pink envelope anymore.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission said while antlerless deer licenses can be bought at a license issuing agent or online, that doesn't mean they can be bought all the time. The antlerless licenses are available in limited numbers and can be used to harvest one deer within the wildlife management unit for which it's issued.

The Game Commission said even with the new, modernized process, antlerless deer licenses will follow a set schedule and system of rounds similar to what was in place when licenses were obtained by mail.

Antlerless deer licenses go on sale to Pennsylvania residents at 8 a.m. with a total of four rounds scheduled. Other licenses, permits and privileges also go on sale June 26.