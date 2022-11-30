Anthony Kennedy turns himself in for death of missing Cleveland woman Adrianna Taylor

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A man wanted for aggravated murder turned himself in to police on Wednesday after a missing Cleveland woman was found buried in the backyard of a home in Wilkinsburg.

Cleveland police said Adrianna Taylor, who had been living with Anthony Kennedy, was reported missing on Nov. 13. Her family told police they hadn't heard from her since early October.

Adrianna Taylor/Instagram

On Thanksgiving night, her body was discovered buried in the backyard of a home on Hill Avenue in Wilkinsburg. The medical examiner said the 23-year-old woman died from a gunshot wound to the head and rule her death a homicide.

Surveillance video captured police activity the night Taylor's body was found. Investigators can be seen arriving at the Hill Avenue home around 8:45 p.m. before leaving more than two hours later. During that timeframe, law enforcement can be seen going in and out and around the house collecting evidence.

Kennedy was also recently seen in the backyard of the Wilkinsburg home, according to the arrest warrant.