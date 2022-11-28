Man wanted for aggravated murder in death of missing Cleveland woman found in Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is wanted for aggravated murder after a woman reported missing from Cleveland was found shot to death in the backyard of a home in Wilkinsburg.

A flyer from Cuyahoga County Crimestoppers offers $5,000 for information leading to 43-year-old Anthony Kennedy's arrest. Twenty-three-year-old Adrianna Taylor had been living with Kennedy until her death.

Anthony Kennedy is wanted on aggravated murder charges in the death of Adrianna Taylor, a missing Cleveland woman whose body was found in Wilkinsburg. (Photo: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County)

According to Cleveland police, Taylor was reported missing by her family on Nov. 13. They told police they hadn't heard from her since early October.

On Thanksgiving night, her body was discovered buried in the backyard of a home on Hill Avenue in Wilkinsburg.

The medical examiner said Taylor died from a gunshot wound to the head and rule her death a homicide.

Surveillance video captured police activity the night Taylor's body was found. Investigators can be seen arriving at the Hill Avenue home around 8:45 pm before leaving more than two hours later. During that timeframe, law enforcement can be seen going in and out and around the house collecting evidence.

Neighbors who didn't want to be on camera said they never heard gunshots that night.