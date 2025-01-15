Another frigid start to your day as cold temperatures are expected

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Any Alert Days Ahead? Yes, First Alert Weather Days for today, Thursday and next Tuesday. and a potential First Alert Weather Day for Saturday.

Aware: It doesn't look like we will be setting any records, but the coldest temperatures in years are expected to settle in for the middle of next week.

Snow totals weren't very impressive yesterday, with the couple of snow totals that came in showing most people seeing between an inch to two inches of snow.

First Alert Weather Day today and Thursday: January 15, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

More snow is on the way for Thursday with an additional two to three inches of snow expected. We may get some advisories later today due to Thursday's snow. Right now it looks like the case could be made for a low-end advisory. Snow timing on Thursday is from 8 a.m. through 8 p.m. Snow should look very similar to yesterday with it being a fine, powdery snow that consistently just continues to fall throughout the day.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

The other big story for today is the continued presence of cold air in place. Highs today should return to the low 20s after we only hit 18 yesterday for the daily high. Morning temperatures have dipped into single-digit territory, with wind chills falling in many cases below 0 degrees. It is cold, and we have one more frigid morning to go (Thursday) before we warm up briefly for the weekend. I have Thursday highs near 30 degrees. I have Friday highs hitting the mid-30s. Saturday highs will be near 40 degrees. The brief warm-up will occur right as another major system is passing by, and this will give us a snow-to-rain and back-to-snow weather event. The concern at this point is we will see temperatures rapidly drop late Saturday night, as snow is coming down with moisture from rain still on roads. Slick spots will certainly be possible.

Looking towards this weekend: January 15, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

Finally, I want to quickly bring up next week with temperatures expected to dip to below 0 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. I checked out record-low temps for both days, and we will not be close to hitting those, but it is going to be cold, very cold. The last time the area has seen temperatures below 0 degrees was in Dec. 2022. Does anyone remember that Pre-Christmas ice box?

7 Day Weather Forecast: January 15, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!