Andrew McCutchen hits 100th home run at PNC Park in 2-1 win over Brewers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Andrew McCutchen has reached yet another milestone during his illustrious career as a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Last night at PNC Park, McCutchen got the scoring started for the Pirates in a 2-1 win over the Brewers and did so by hitting his 100th home run at the Buccos' home along the North Shore.

McCutchen's 100 home runs at PNC Park are the most in all of baseball since the stadium opened in 2001.

Earlier this month, McCutchen hit his 300th career home run as the Pirates have gotten off to a 13-11 start and sit two games in the National League's Central division.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 23: Andrew McCutchen #22 of the Pittsburgh Pirates rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on April 23, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Joe Sargent / Getty Images

The five-time All-Star, four-time Silver Slugger and 2013 MVP winner spent the first nine years of his career here in Pittsburgh before he was traded to the San Francisco Giants.

McCutchen then played one year with the Yankees and three years with the Phillies before coming back to Pittsburgh last year and signed another one-year deal this past offseason.