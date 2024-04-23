Ambridge police searching for second suspect in 2023 shooting death of Beaver County teen

AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) - Charges have been filed against a second suspect in the murder of a 15-year-old boy in Beaver County.

Police tell KDKA-TV the teenager was shot execution-style last July.

According to police, 15-year-old Asaun Moreland was shot on Church Street in Ambridge.

It's been 10 months of heartbreak for the family and frustration for the police. One suspect is in custody, and another is still at large. Investigators say they want the second suspect in custody as soon as possible.

"Being an ex-combat veteran, I know what an ambush looks like, and that's exactly what happened to my 15-year-old nephew. He was ambushed in broad daylight," said an emotional Terel Dixon, Moreland's uncle, reflecting on his death.

One suspect, Nasean Hunt, 18, was taken into custody.

"Officers were able to capture Nasean Hunt shortly after the incident, and he was charged with first-degree homicide," said Beaver County District Attorney Nathan Bible.

Today, charges were filed against the teen, investigators say, was the trigger man in Moreland's shooting.

"They were able to identify the second suspect, we believe, was the shooter in the incident. He's been identified as Naheam Kurtsey."

Investigators aren't saying much, but they did reveal what has them on the lookout for Kurtsey.

"We had some luck with some DNA that's pointed us in this direction," Bible said.

Bible also revealed where they think the 17-year-old alleged killer is.

"We believe he's hiding out somewhere in Pittsburgh."

Asaun's family says they're doing their best to endure the tragic loss of such a young man.

Terel Dixon, meanwhile, says he's got a special message for both suspects in his nephew's death.

"I'll see you soon, buddy. I'll be at your court dates. I'll see you soon."

If you happen to know of the whereabouts of Naheam Kurtsey, please call Ambridge police. You are also asked not to approach him, as he's considered armed and dangerous.