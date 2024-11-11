Amber Alert in Ohio canceled for 7-year-old abducted by man, authorities say

UPDATE: The Amber Alert in Ohio issued for 7-year-old Oaklynn Alexander was canceled on Monday night, authorities said.

The original story can be found below.

PITTSBURGH (KKDA) — An Amber Alert has been issued in Ohio for a 7-year-old girl who was abducted by a 43-year-old man, authorities said.

Oaklynn Alexander was abducted on Monday evening in Empire, Ohio, by Charles Alexander, according to Ohio Amber Alert. Authorities said Charles Alexander could be driving a 2023 Ford F-650 U-Haul with Arizona license plate AL74169.

Oaklynn Alexander (right) and Charles Alexander (left) (Photo: Ohio Amber Alert)

Officials said Oaklynn Alexander was wearing a gray hoodie with black pants and black and white shoes. She has brown hair and brown eyes and is 4 feet tall.

Charles Alexander was last seen wearing a dark gray sweatshirt and jeans, authorities said. He is 5-foot-8 with brown hair and brown eyes.

Law enforcement was previously looking for another vehicle linked to Charles Alexander, but that vehicle was found unoccupied.

CBS affiliate WKBN reported that Charles Alexander reportedly left a family member's home with the child after an altercation despite not having custody of the girl.

Officials did not say which direction Charles Alexander was headed with the 7-year-old girl. Anyone with information can call 1-877-262-3764 or 911.

Empire, Ohio, is about one hour from Pittsburgh.