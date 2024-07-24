Amazon is looking to fill hundreds of jobs at its New Stanton facility. Here's what you need to know.

NEW STANTON, Pa. (KDKA) — If you need a job in Westmoreland County, Amazon is hiring.

On Wednesday at the Westmoreland County Community College in Youngwood, Amazon held a job fair to find employees for its newly opened fulfillment center in New Stanton.

Amazon said it is looking to fill over 600 full-time jobs with positions starting at $17.75 an hour.

Amazon spokesperson Sam Fisher said that employees can expect incremental pay increases every six months, along with opportunities to advance into leadership within the company.

"We care about our employees and the communities they live in and work in. And that is why we provide our employees with great pay and benefits," Fisher said. "And we put their well-being ahead of everything else. We do that because we want them to have everything they need to put their customers and communities first."

Fisher went on to say that Amazon offers competitive benefits that include health, dental, and vision from day one, plus a 401(k) with a company match. Amazon also offers up to 20 weeks of paid leave, which includes disability, sick and pregnancy leave. Amazon said it offers a pre-paid college tuition program to those who may want it.

Most of the jobs Amazon is looking to fill will be working on the warehouse floor fulfilling orders.

The New Stanton facility is just over 1,000,000 square feet, and this massive space is taken up with products that Amazon receives directly from the companies that sell on its website.

Those items are then sent to other fulfillment centers around the country for distribution.

One person who is excited to have such a large economic generator in Westmoreland County is Ted Kopas, a county commissioner.

"Amazon seems to be everywhere. It's certainly on everyone's doorstep every day, and I am certainly happy about their commitment to our area," said Kopas. "By any measurement, 600 jobs is a big deal. So, this is very good for our area economically. It proves that this area is a great place to do business and that we have the workforce here to meet a company's needs."

If you missed the job fair, more hiring information can be found here.