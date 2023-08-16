Amazon confirms it's moving into New Stanton warehouse

NEW STANTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- Amazon has confirmed it's building roots in Westmoreland County.

The 1 million-square-foot warehouse hasn't been a secret as construction has been underway for months on the massive building that sits on top of a hillside near the Pennsylvania Turnpike in New Stanton.

It's reported that Amazon could bring up to 600 jobs to the area.

Westmoreland County Commissioners told KDKA-TV they're excited to welcome Amazon to the county.

"There's been great speculation over the past months, but it is really welcome news. It's big news for Westmoreland County and really validates what we know, that this is a great place to work and to do business. So we're excited about this," Commissioner Ted Kopas said. "Again, this validates what we know given our great network of roads and access, our really talented and diverse workforce. This is a great place to do business and this announcement by Amazon, again, really proves what we know."

Commissioner Sean Kertes echoed that statement, saying it shows Westmoreland has strong infrastructure. He said he believes this will bring more opportunities and consistent growth in the county.

Commissioner Doug Chew released a statement saying, "Having a world-class company like Amazon coming to Westmoreland County is another example of our leadership creating an attractive climate for business and industry. All of the investments that we have made in the last four years has laid the groundwork for their arrival. Westmoreland is a great place to raise a family and grow a robust business. Amazon has a proven track record of connecting people to small businesses that provide many of the goods found on their web site. With projects like this and the New Kensington/City of Arnold RE:Build project, we are able to attract families that want to live in areas that are lower in crime and taxes."

While Amazon has not opened yet, some local residents said they're upset about the announcement, saying since the building has gone under construction, they've had nothing but problems on their local roads.

"This is going to be unbearable with the traffic. The traffic right now is so heavy. We can barely get out of the driveway sometimes for six, seven cars constantly," Ruth Hurst said.

Hurst lives on Arona Road, the main access road to get to and from Amazon.

"It is totally disgusting. It is bad. And they are not going no 35 mph," Hurst said.

Some report up to 170 trucks driving on Arona Road every day.

"The amount of additional traffic in this residential area is a concern of some of our members who have been in here expressing that. Others are looking forward to employment opportunities. And some people who buy Amazon every day are hoping to get their packages quicker," said Charlie Frederickson, the CEO of the Stanwood area Federal Credit Union.

Kopas said he hopes to see Amazon accommodate the borough of New Stanton to make sure any disruptions are at a minimum.

"I think it's very important that the company works with the borough, with the county residents and any other stakeholders to make sure that any disruptions are at a minimum," Kopas said.

Despite the increase in traffic, Frederickson said it's exciting to see such a large company come to Westmoreland County.

"I think the fact that a national company like that has decided to be in Westmoreland County kind of shows the importance of the area and the possible economic growth. I believe you can get to something like 75% of the nation's population from right here in in New Stanton in one day. So, the economic hub is undeniable from that standpoint," Frederickson said.