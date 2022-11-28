Altius reopens after stolen pick-up crashed into building

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A popular restaurant on Mt. Washington is back open after a car crashed into the building, forcing it to close for six months.

Altius on Grandview Avenue closed back in May after a stolen pick-up truck ran into the front of the building, causing extensive damage.

KDKA Photojournalist Dan Vojtko

The driver fled the scene after the crash. No one was injured.

"On behalf of ownership and staff, we want to thank our loyal guests for your patience during this construction process and look forward to welcoming you this holiday season," Altius proprietor Josephine DeFrancis said in a press release.

Reservations are now being accepted. The restaurant is open Monday through Saturday.