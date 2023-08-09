Gator reportedly seen near Monongahela River in West Mifflin

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - Well, we've got another alligator loose here in western Pennsylvania.

This time it's near West Mifflin and the Monongahela River.

It would seem that the Pittsburgh area, having these recurring reptile stories, is turning more into the bayou with a second alligator on the loose in as many weeks.

Alligators can be found along the southern Mississippi River, but apparently, there is one loose "dahn" near West Mifflin and the Monongahela River.

This gator sighting comes on the heels of the recent alligator capture on the Kiski River in Armstrong County a few days ago.

Our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that residents in West Mifflin spotted the gator near Blackberry Street close to the nearby U.S. Steel mill.

Pictures and video of the renegade reptile were caught as it walked along a road and into the weeds and then sent to police. Descriptions of the river monster make it out to be on the small side -- only about 2-3 feet long.

West Mifflin police have said that anyone with information about the gator should call their office and allow law enforcement to handle its capture.

So, if you find yourself in West Mifflin and near the Mon, be on the lookout.