Alligator missing for over a year found in Kiski Township

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Search for alligator comes to an end
Search for alligator comes to an end 00:19

KISKI TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - The hunt for a missing alligator has come to an end. 

Kiski Township Police has now found an alligator who had been missing for almost one year. 

The alligator, Neo, escaped last summer from his owner's home. 

Neo will be taken to Nate's Reptile Rescue in South Park Township. 

After that, he will be taken to a permanent home in Florida. 

First published on February 10, 2024 / 10:54 AM EST

