Apartment building in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood evacuated following fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Residents of an apartment complex in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood had to be evacuated due to a fire on Thursday morning.

The fire happened at a high-rise in the 800 block of East Warrington Avenue just before noon. The fire appeared to have started inside a unit on the fourth floor of the building.

According to information provided to KDKA from the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire, about a dozen people were treated at the scene for minor injuries and one person was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The person who was taken to the hospital was last listed in critical condition.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com for the latest.