Allegheny Health Network to move radiation oncology services out of Butler

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — Some cancer patients in Butler County may soon have to find new facilities for their treatments.

According to Allegheny Health Network, it is moving its radiation oncology services out of Butler. AHN said it is not closing the facilitym just reconfiguring some services.

Collen Schirato got the news no one ever wants to hear last September. She has cancer. In December 2023, she started going to the AHN Cancer Institute in Butler. With just a few radiation treatments left, she will now have to find another location to get them done.

"Hard to consider, not just for me but for all of the other patients that have to go through this. Most of them are way older than I am," Schirato said.

In a statement, AHN said "Effective June 30th, AHN is transitioning radiation oncology treatment services out of this location. The facility will continue to offer medical oncology services, including chemo/infusion therapy, nutritional counseling, and social services support for cancer patients. After June 30th area patients who require radiation therapy treatment as a part of their cancer care regimen will be directed to other nearby AHN cancer facilities at the Wexford Health & Wellness Pavilion, AHN Allegheny Valley Hospital, or AHN Allegheny General Hospital."

"You get used to all of these people that truly care about you and that want to help you get better, and then all of the sudden they're gone," Schirato said.

Schirato said there has been little to no communication about what is next for her. She doesn't know where she will be continuing her treatments. According to AHN, it is making sure patients have no disruptions in treatments.

"Are they considering the community they are pulling this away from? Are they considering the patients they are pulling this away from?" Schirato said.

AHN said the radiation equipment will be moved to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, where the demand for radiation oncology is growing beyond its current capacity. The health care system told KDKA that this change of services is due to evolving needs.

Schirato worries about what this could mean for the long-term use of the facility in Butler. According to AHN, with this open space, it is looking at what can be used to address other patient needs.