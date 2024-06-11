Numerous authorities respond to Whitehall Borough apartment complex for police shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An investigation is underway following an early-morning police shooting in Whitehall Borough.
Officials say the incident began while a task force from the Pa. Attorney General's Office was serving a warrant just after 6 a.m. at the Hillside Meadows apartment complex along Parkline Drive.
Police say the scene is secure and there's no threat to the public at this time.
No officers were injured during the incident, but it's unclear what exactly happened during the shooting.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for the latest on this developing story.