Numerous authorities respond to Whitehall Borough apartment complex for police shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An investigation is underway following an early-morning police shooting in Whitehall Borough.

Officials say the incident began while a task force from the Pa. Attorney General's Office was serving a warrant just after 6 a.m. at the Hillside Meadows apartment complex along Parkline Drive.

Police say the scene is secure and there's no threat to the public at this time.

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Whitehall Borough. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

No officers were injured during the incident, but it's unclear what exactly happened during the shooting.

