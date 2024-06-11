Watch CBS News
Numerous authorities respond to Whitehall Borough apartment complex for police shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An investigation is underway following an early-morning police shooting in Whitehall Borough.

Officials say the incident began while a task force from the Pa. Attorney General's Office was serving a warrant just after 6 a.m. at the Hillside Meadows apartment complex along Parkline Drive. 

Police say the scene is secure and there's no threat to the public at this time. 

screenshot-2024-06-11-065147.png
Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Whitehall Borough.  KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

No officers were injured during the incident, but it's unclear what exactly happened during the shooting. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for the latest on this developing story. 

