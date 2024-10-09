Allegheny County residents sound off on budget proposal that could raise property taxes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny County Council will have until sometime in December to vote on the budget proposed by the County Executive -- which calls for a nearly 50 percent increase in property taxes.

It's something a lot of people in the county are talking about.

This would be the largest tax increase in Allegheny County's history if passed.

Many people KDKA-TV spoke with today already heard about the plan by the time we showed up to them.

At DeLuca's in the strip, the flat top is hot, and so are the thoughts over breakfast.

"People can't eat now – people can't make their bills now," Mary Kelly of Baldwin said. "You know – gas is gonna go up because the winter's right upon us. You've gotta be kidding me."

Kelly is concerned about a 46.5% proposed increase in the County's property tax rate.

"I own three properties in Allegheny County," she said. "I just might sell them all and move to Washington County or somewhere – because that's ridiculous."

County Executive Sara Innamorato wants to raise the tax rate from 4.7 mills to 6.9 mills.

Property taxes would rise about $180 a year for each $110,000 in property value.

"First and foremost, this budget is fiscally responsible," Innamorato said Tuesday. "We are being asked to do more as county government."

The County Executive says an extra $166 million will help shore up an $80 million dollar deficit. Some we spoke with aren't buying it though.

"I don't like being held hostage," Harold Gee of the Hill District said. "Just tell me the facts and tell me what you need and we'll talk about it later…"

The County Executive says dropping real estate values, the end of COVID-19 funding, and rising health care and jail costs make this move needed. Some people don't mind the plan.

"You know, I'm a very fortunate person," Christine McDonald of Marshall Township said. "So, you know – I'd like to be a part of being fiscally responsible to keep our services going.

Daniel and Rebecca Dawson moved to Pittsburgh from the Houston, Texas area. They believe they already pay enough.

"I think the tax rates are insane here," Daniel Dawson said. "It's really made me have second thoughts – to be honest with you."

And they're not the only ones with second thoughts.

"I guess I'm not living here whenever I graduate," college student Hailey Herbulock said.

The proposed budget will be subject to hearings in the weeks ahead. 10 of the County Council's 15 members would need to vote yes for it to pass.