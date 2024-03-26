Here's how eligible Allegheny County students can get free prom gowns

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) -- Eligible Allegheny County high school students will be able to pick out the prom dresses of their dreams for free again this year.

The Allegheny County Department of Human Services' Project Prom program gives away prom attire for qualifying high school students.

Last year, the shop on Duff Road in Penn Hills was filled with more than 3,000 dresses that were either barely worn or still had the tags. The gowns are donated by dress shops and residents across the county.

The shop has racks of formal gowns in current styles organized by a full range of sizes, and there are shoes and jewelry on display too.

Each teen and a guest of their choice get paired with a personal shopper to help create the perfect prom look. With a circular stage and full-length mirrors, shoppers get the full experience.

Project Prom kicks off on April 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Shoppers can also come on April 8 and April 11 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and April 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Who is eligible for free dresses through Project Prom?

Students are eligible if they receive service through the Department of Human Services.

They're also eligible if their household qualifies as low-income or they're eligible for free or reduced-price school lunches. Students who have household family members who are either military active duty or a veteran can also get a free dress.

On top of dresses, Project Prom offers vouchers for free tuxedo rentals from Tuxedo Junction to students who receive service through the Department of Human Services or a department-contracted provider.

Shoppers must register in advance and select an available time slot. More information about the program can be found on Allegheny County's website.