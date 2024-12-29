Watch CBS News
Allegheny County police investigating shooting in Clairton

CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- Allegheny County police are investigating a shooting in Clairton.

It happened Sunday afternoon on Miller Avenue, near a gas station and auto body shop.

County detectives say nobody was hurt, but several evidence markers were placed on the ground. The window of a car was shattered with a bullethole on the side of the vehicle.

So far, no suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information should call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

