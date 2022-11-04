Allegheny County Police make arrest in deadly Penn Hills shooting

PENN HILLS (KDKA) - A suspect is in custody for a shooting that left a man dead at a Penn Hills gas station.

According to Allegheny County Police, on Thursday, U.S. Marshals and DeKalb County Sheriff deputies took 36-year-old Michael Wade into custody in Georgia without incident.

Throughout the investigation, police were able to identify 36-year-old Wade as the person responsible for the shooting.

On September 9, police were called to the Exxon Gas Station on Allegheny River Boulevard for reports of a man shot multiple times. Once they arrived, they found that 34-year-old Dante Jones had been the man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he ultimately died.

Meanwhile, Wade is currently in custody in Georgia awaiting extradition.

