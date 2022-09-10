1 shot and killed at gas station in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — One person was shot and killed Friday in Penn Hills.

❗️Breaking❗️Deadly shooting at this Penn Hills gas station along Alleghney River Blvd. & Sandy Creek Rd. police confirm. The 34yo victim was inside the SUV when the shooter pulled up firing mutiple rounds. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/hFNJuQOdxR — Jennifer Borrasso (@JenBorrasso) September 10, 2022

The shooting happened at the Exxon gas station on Allegheny River Boulevard and Sandy Creek Road around 7:15 p.m. Police said a 34-year-old man was inside an SUV when the shooter pulled up and fired multiple rounds. He was shot multiple times.

It is not clear if there are any suspects. Police are investigating.

