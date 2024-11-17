Allegheny County police investigating deadly shooting in Glassport

GLASSPORT, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Allegheny County Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in Glassport.

County police were notified just before 3 p.m. Sunday of a shooting in the 500 block of Monongahela Avenue.

First responders found a teenage male, approximately 18 years old, who was deceased on the scene.

Witnesses told police they saw a suspect get onto a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus. The suspect was detained by Clairton police, according to a media release from the Allegheny County Police Department.

Preliminary information from an investigation suggests a fight occurred between the victim and two men, with one of the men allegedly shooting the victim before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.