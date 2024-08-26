Watch CBS News
Local News

Allegheny County, Pittsburgh pools are now open only on weekends

By Lauren Linder

/ CBS Pittsburgh

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Temperatures on the rise here in the Pittsburgh area, but not all public pools will be open this week. 

In the city of Pittsburgh, Highland Park, Moore, and Ormsby pools will be open Monday through Friday and through Labor Day.

Ammon, Riverview, and Schenley will only be open for the weekend and Labor Day. 

As far as Allegheny County's pools go, Settlers Cabin, North Park, and South Park will be closed this week but open for Saturday and Labor Day.

As a reminder, Boyce Park's pool is already closed for the season. 

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.