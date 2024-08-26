Allegheny County, Pittsburgh pools are now open only on weekends

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Temperatures on the rise here in the Pittsburgh area, but not all public pools will be open this week.

In the city of Pittsburgh, Highland Park, Moore, and Ormsby pools will be open Monday through Friday and through Labor Day.

Ammon, Riverview, and Schenley will only be open for the weekend and Labor Day.

As far as Allegheny County's pools go, Settlers Cabin, North Park, and South Park will be closed this week but open for Saturday and Labor Day.

As a reminder, Boyce Park's pool is already closed for the season.