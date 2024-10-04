Allegheny County residents share how officials should use opioid settlement funds

Allegheny County residents weigh in on how to use opioid settlement funds

BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) -- Allegheny County residents shared how they want the county to spend national opioid settlement funds.

The county held the first of several listening sessions on Thursday at Greater Valley Community Services in Braddock.

The county is set to receive about $90 million in annual payments of $4 million to $10 million through 2038. The funds can be used for things like treatment, harm reduction, research and engagement.

Allegheny County Department of Human Services Director Erin Dalton sat down with community members in Braddock. Dalton listened to what they think will make a difference in reducing the opioid epidemic, which she says has touched far too many people in Allegheny County.

"We're not out there educating people because even sometimes, culturally, it looks different in certain communities," one community member said.

"Misused medication is a big issue that we see, and I think that'd be a good thing to look out for," another resident said.

"It can't possibly make up for what people have lost and what we've lost as a region due to the epidemic. But these kinds of resources can give people hope that we can prevent and deal with the current epidemic," Dalton said.

The next listening session will be at the University of Pittsburgh Community Engagement Center in the Hill District on Oct. 8 at 5:30 p.m. After that is Trinity Lutheran Church on the North Side on Oct. 15 at 6 p.m.

Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato will host a virtual meeting on Oct. 23 at 6 p.m.

If you or a loved one is struggling with substance use, Dalton recommends PA Get Help Now or call 1-800-662-HELP.