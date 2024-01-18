Allegheny County reminds fish fry sponsors to apply for permits before deadline

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's only January, but Lent will be here soon, which means fish fries are coming back to Pittsburgh.

The Allegheny County Health Department is reminding those who host fish fries that they have to have a valid permit. All food facilities in Allegheny County are required to have a food permit, and that includes temporary fish fries.

Those who don't already have a valid permit need to apply and pay a fee to the Health Department by Jan. 31 so the application can be reviewed and processed in time.

The Health Department says the application contains a checklist to help fish fries operate according to food safety protocols. The checklist has to be completed before a fish fry can receive a temporary permit.

"Following proper food safety procedures is the best way to ensure fish fry patrons enjoy this long-standing tradition in Allegheny County," explained Otis Pitts, the deputy director for food safety, housing and policy. "The Health Department's Food Safety Program works directly with the fish fry organizers to assure safe processes and confirm that organizations that apply for temporary fish fry permits have adequate food preparation equipment and trained food workers."

Fish fries are a tradition in Pittsburgh, as Catholics abstain from eating meat on Fridays during Lent. Ash Wednesday, the beginning of the Lenten season, is Feb. 14 this year.

Anyone with questions about the permit application process can call the Allegheny County Health Department's Food Safety Program at 412-578-8044 or email foodsafety@alleghenycounty.us. And if your organization is hosting a fish fry and wants it to be listed on the 2024 KDKA Fish Fry Guide, you can submit your information here.