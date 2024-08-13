Allegheny County's first human case of tickborne Powassan virus diagnosed in child

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A child in Allegheny County is out of the hospital and recovering at home after being diagnosed with a "rare" disease transmitted by ticks, Allegheny County health officials said.

Powassan virus is still rare, but the number of reported cases has increased over the last few years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Allegheny County Health Department said this is the first ever reported human case of Powassan virus in the county. It is also the first humane reported case in Pennsylvania this year.

Investigators are now looking at areas in the northern part of the county to see if other ticks carry this virus, health department officials said. Powassan virus was found "in a small percentage" of ticks in 2021 and 2023 in northern Allegheny County.

The child was hospitalized for a fever and other symptoms, the Health Department said. But they have been released and are now recovering at home.

What is Powassan virus?

Powassan virus is spread from an infected black-legged tick, health officials said. It is the same tick that can transmit the bacteria that causes Lyme disease.

Many people do not experience symptoms from the virus, the CDC said. However, those who do experience symptoms can get fever, headache, vomiting and weakness. In some cases, it can reach severe and even deadly levels.

Doctors said there is no vaccine or medicine to treat the disease.

If you believe you have been bitten by a tick, you are urged to contact your doctor.