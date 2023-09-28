Allegheny County Executive debate set for tonight between Sara Innamorato and Joe Rockey

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In just hours, the two candidates running for Allegheny County Executive will square off in their first debate.

Democrat Sara Innamorato and Republican Joe Rockey will be on the ballot in November with each looking to become the fourth County Executive of Allegheny County.

Let's start with the Democrat, Innamorato. She defeated four men in the May primary to win the nomination and she has since resigned her seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives to focus on the campaign.

She said her top priorities for November are what she campaigned on in the spring - housing, affordable housing for young families, and help for those without a home. She also is campaigning in support of the older population in Allegheny County so they don't lose their homes.

However, despite having a 2-to-1 advantage in voter registration in the county, she is not a shoo-in for the position.

She'll go up against Republican Joe Rockey who calls himself a "centrist Republican."

He ran unopposed in the primary and despite having no political experience, he does have experience running large entities.

As a businessman with PNC Bank, Rockey said he would focus on bringing new businesses into Allegheny County and work on growing the economy here.

To win, he'll need to attract Democratic voters along with independents and Republicans.

Tonight, you can hear where each candidate stands on a range of topics, including the county's more than $3 billion budget, jobs, and everything else.

