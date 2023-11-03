Allegheny County executive candidates weigh in on abortion and the environment

As clock runs out, county executive candidates on abortion and the environment

As clock runs out, county executive candidates on abortion and the environment

As clock runs out, county executive candidates on abortion and the environment

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- With Election Day just four days away, polls suggest a very close race for Allegheny County chief executive.

In his series of interviews with the candidates this week, KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano tonight focuses on two issues that could make a difference in the election: the environment and abortion rights.

Sara Innamorato, who is pro-choice, says abortion rights is a key issue, although it never came up when Dan Onorato, a pro-life Democrat, was county executive.

Innamorato: "When we're talking about running a department of health, we want to make sure that health means access to all sorts of health care options."

Delano: "You think your opponent will deny that?"

Innamorato: "I think that my opponent has not been straightforward on where he truly stands personally on the issue and how that would affect his ability to govern."

Joe Rockey says this issue is a distraction, insisting he will not deny health care or support for women because that's the law in Pennsylvania.

"My personal opinion doesn't matter. My job is to enforce the law that the state provides to us or that the federal government provides to us. I care about women. I will make sure that we bring support to women in Allegheny County," Rockey said.

On another issue, Innamorato opposes fracking for natural gas. She's not sure she can ban existing well sites but says increased health risks require stronger regulations.

"When we talk about the job of county executive, above all else it's to protect the public health and the public safety, so it's looking at our regulatory framework, and saying, 'where can this be modernized?'" she said.

Like Rich Fitzgerald, Rockey supports fracking with environmental protections, noting natural gas is one of the cleanest fossil fuels and is plentiful in this region.

"Why would we not use the natural gas under our own feet, creating wealth for people in Allegheny County, creating jobs for people in Allegheny County?" Rockey said.

When it comes to clean air, especially in the Mon Valley, both candidates say clean air rules must be enforced, with Innamorato saying more can be done.

"Well, we definitely have to increase compliance," she said.

"Instead of talking about shutting things down, how do we modernize facilities? How do we have a win-win for the community, for our region, our economy and also the businesses like U.S. Steel?" she added.

Rockey agrees but says Allegheny County failed to work with U.S. Steel, something he says won't happen under his watch.

"We had an opportunity for U.S. Steel to put $1.3 billion into that plant to make it cleaner, to make it better for the environment, and to actually employ more people. Somehow in Allegheny County, we failed to get that process approved, and they went and put the new operation in Arkansas."

In a final push to get out the vote, both candidates have rallies scheduled -- the Democrats with Gov. Josh Shapiro and Republicans with some local labor unions.

While issues clearly separate these two county executive candidates, in the end, it's what's called the get-out-the-vote efforts that will make the difference on Tuesday, Nov. 7.