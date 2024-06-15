Allegheny County Department of Human Services announces new shelter for those displaced by Second Avenue Commons fire

Residents displaced by Second Avenue Commons fire moving again. What comes next?

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Department of Human Services has announced they have found a new, emergency location for those displaced by the Second Avenue Commons fire.

According to director Erin Dalton, 1200 Reedsdale Street on the Northside is now an option for those displaced by the fire.

"I am pleased to announce that another emergency shelter option, 1200 Reedsdale Street on the Northside, which was always a preferred location for us, has become available due to the diligent work of our partners at Pittsburgh Mercy and the City of Pittsburgh," Dalton said. "1200 Reedsdale Street is a location operated by Pittsburgh Mercy, which is one of the organizations that staffs Second Avenue Commons. It meets our requirements in terms of space for approximately 100 people seeking emergency shelter, is air-conditioned, and its location on the Northside provides excellent access to transit and downtown where many Second Avenue Commons residents need services."

Along with the residents, 1200 Reedsdale Street will also house the medical clinic that was previously at Second Avenue Commons.

"At this time, we will no longer plan to move anyone to the Allentown Family Links Building," Dalton said. "We thank Family Links for offering their support and space in this crisis. We will continue to look for additional emergency shelter options to help bridge the gap until Second Avenue Commons can be reopened."

On Friday, Allegheny County DHS announced that those displaced were originally going to be moved to the Family Links Building in Allentown.

"I want to thank our partners at Pittsburgh Mercy and the City of Pittsburgh for working through the night and this morning to make the emergency shelter at 1200 Reedsdale Street available to us," Dalton said. "County staff and partners are moving the remaining Second Avenue Commons residents out of the Convention Center today, and we thank the Convention Center again for being so accommodating during this unprecedented crisis for the last two weeks."