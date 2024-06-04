Crews battle fire at homeless shelter in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Crews battled a fire at Second Avenue Commons in downtown Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office posted on social media shortly before 1:30 p.m., saying there was a "heavy response" to a fire at the homeless shelters and asking people to avoid the area. Crews were called after smoke was spotted coming from the roof.

Heavy response right now to a fire at the Second Avenue Commons. Avoid the area pic.twitter.com/04ob0MaFVm — Allegheny County Sheriff's Office (@alleghenybadge) June 4, 2024

The sheriff's office said its personnel went into the building to help residents and make sure all the floors were cleared while others controlled traffic and the flow of emergency vehicles. Sheriff's deputies also helped make sure operations inside the Municipal Courts Building across the street were able to continue.

No injuries were reported after the fire. There's been no word on how the fire started.

Second Avenue Commons is a shelter in downtown Pittsburgh that opened in 2022. Its website says it has 95 beds in group sleeping rooms and 43 single-room occupancy apartments that help transition people to independent living.