Allegheny County Council overrides Rich Fitzgerald's veto of bill banning fracking in parks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Council overrode County Executive Rich Fitzgerald's veto of a bill to ban fracking in county parks.

On July 5, the council approved an ordinance that bans new natural gas drilling and other industrial activity inside and underneath county parks, but Fitzgerald vetoed the bill when it reached his desk.

Allegheny County Council overrode the veto on Tuesday with a 12-3 vote, securing a veto-proof majority.

Dave Callahan, president of the Marcellus Shale Coalition, issued a statement after the overide, saying:

"County Council has put politics ahead of good governance and the sound policymaking needed to attract jobs, drive economic growth and strengthen our environment. It's unfortunate the County has closed the door to future opportunities when the record is clear: we are developing natural gas in a way that protects our environment and grows our economy. Especially now – when our country and world are starved for affordable, reliable, and clean energy – we need to harness our abundant resources to create sustained growth across the region."