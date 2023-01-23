Allegheny County releases 5-year health plan

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County is launching a five-year plan to make the county a healthier place to live, learn, work and play.

The 2023-2027 "Plan for a Healthier Allegheny" was created by input from residents and community partners and completed under the guidance of former Health Director Debra Bogen, who was recently named the state's acting secretary of health.

"Our residents are seeking an active, healthy lifestyle and are taking proactive steps to improve their health and we want to do everything we can to encourage that interest. The 'Plan for a Healthier Allegheny' provides a roadmap to do exactly that," County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said in a press release.

The plan focuses on physical health, behavioral health and the environment by promoting healthy lifestyles, decreasing disparities and expanding participation in existing behavior and mental health programs.

The full plan can be read on the Allegheny County Health Department's website.