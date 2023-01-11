Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro names Dr. Debra Bogen as Pennsylvania Secretary of Health

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro has named Allegheny County Health Department Dr. Debra Bogen as the next Pennsylvania Secretary of Health.

Shapiro made the announcement on social media on Wednesday morning, along with four other nominees.

He also named Dr. Val Arkoosh as Secretary of Human Services, Jason Kavulich as Secretary of Again, Dr. Latika Davis-Jones as Secretary of Drug & Alcohol Programs, and Mike Humphreys as Secretary of Insurance.

"We all deserve access to quality, affordable health care – and these five leaders will help us deliver it for every community," Gov-Elect Shapiro said.

Dr. Bogen currently serves as the Allegheny County Health Department Director and has been in that position since early 2020.

"When we announced her hiring in early 2020, none of us could have expected that COVID would be upon us so quickly," said Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald in a statement. "In March of that year, Dr. Bogen answered the call and began her term as the new Health Department director several months before she was scheduled to do so. Since that time, she has led the department and this county through our response to COVID-19 and all of its iterations. "We are so proud of Dr. Bogen and thrilled to see this next step in her extraordinary career."

Prior to becoming Allegheny County Health Department director, Dr. Bogen was a professor of pediatrics at the University of Pittsburgh and served as the Vice Chair of Education for the Department of Pediatrics and UPMC Children's.