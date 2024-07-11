Allegheny Country Club's 3rd hole has withstood the test of time | The Elite 18
SEWICKLEY HEIGHTS, Pa. (KDKA) -- One of the best Par 3 holes in all of Western Pennsylvania can be found at Allegheny Country Club.
The 3rd hole has undergone a transformation over the years, but it has withstood the test of time.
"This is one of our tougher holes," said Head Golf Professional John Aber. "It's one of our famous holes. When I first played Allegheny, there was a huge tree on the right side of the green there that protected the right side of the green. Obviously, that tree's gone. There were some trees behind the green that are gone. Gil Hanse worked on the bunkering and it just has become one of our prettier holes."
From the back tees, the 3rd hole plays at 219 yards and features a sloped green that is hard to hit, which makes for challenging shotmaking.
The putting surface features more slope from right to left than people realize, which can lead to playing with not enough break or hitting a downhill putt way too hard.
"It's a tough green," Aber said.
While playing alongside KDKA's Bob Pompeani, Aber left his approach to around 20 feet and a birdie putt left just short allowed for a tap-in par.
"I'll take par on this hole anytime," Aber said. "Always happy with par here."
Allegheny Country Club
Founded: 1895
Public or Private: Private
Location: 250 Country Club Road, Sewickley, PA 15143
Phone Number: 412-741-7500
Website: https://www.alleghenycountryclub.com/
Course Designer: Tom Bendelow
Par: 70
Yardages, Course Rating, and Slope Rating:
- Black - 6,581 yards - 72.2/135
- Allegheny - 6,314 yards - 71.0/133
- Blue - 6,146 yards - 70.2/132
- White - 5,548 yards - 67.5/125
- Red - 4,970 yards - 65.1/121