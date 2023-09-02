Aliquippa plays first game at new Heinz Field

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) — Heinz Field is back.

On Friday, state and Kraft leaders cut the ribbon to Aliquippa High School's new football stadium ahead of the Quips' game against Armstrong. Aliquippa won 37-19.

It all started eight months ago when the Kraft Heinz Company partnered with the school district and contributed $1.3 million to help fund renovations to the athletic facilities and acquire the naming rights.

The renovations included new goalposts, a video scoreboard, lighting and a synthetic turf field.

Before Friday's game, fans took part in a special tailgate with t-shirts, food and cornhole.

"This is so huge for us, for Heinz Kraft to say yes to Aliquippa," Mayor Mayor Dwan B. Walker said. "Who knows what's around the corner for us now, who knows? So, I want to thank Mr. Hall and the Kraft family for this opportunity. Y'all don't understand what y'all have done to a district, to a city."

"It's more than just a name above a field," said Peter Hall, U.S. president of Kraft Heinz ingredients and food services divisions. "It's about a partnership with a community. It's about supporting a community."

"We're blood-related through Aliquippa," said Ty Law, an NFL Hall of Famer who went to Aliquippa High. "We're blood-related through these red shirts that we have on. This is what we represent, and I'm so glad that someone took notice."

The name made sense for Aliquippa, which has played 15 consecutive WPIAL championship games at the stadium formerly known as Heinz Field on the North Shore. Still to come is Phase 2 of the project, which is the construction of an academic center.