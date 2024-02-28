Owner of dog attacked by hatchet-wielding man still traumatized by random act of violence

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) — A man accused of attacking another person's dog with a hatchet in Aliquippa is still on the run.

David Askew is facing multiple charges, including aggravated cruelty to animals and cruelty to animals, in connection with the incident on Feb. 21.

Juain Hall Sr., the dog's owner, said they are both dealing with the trauma from the violent attack.

"We stopped at the corner store," Hall said. "I was sitting on the brick wall. Maybe five minutes later, I saw him walking down the street. I didn't think anything of it."

Hall was resting with his puppy, named Maize, when out of nowhere another man, later identified as Askew, walking his dog pulled out an axe and swung.

"Pulled out the axe with the other arm, hit her in the head and took off running for no reason," Hall said.

He said witnesses saw Askew swing at Maize, leaving her left ear hanging. Hall had a friend pick him and the dog up to drive them to the vet.

He says a good Samaritan stepped up to pay the $12,000 needed to save Maize's life.

"She's only 9 months old," Hall said. "She wouldn't hurt a fly. The kids just got off the bus, pet her and walked past. She's the happiest dog. She didn't deserve that."

Hall and Maize are both severely traumatized. He says he plays what happened in his head over and over again, saying on his GoFundMe page that he isn't ashamed to admit that he needs therapy to cope with the senseless act.

"She possibly could have surgeries for the rest of her life, and she could lose her eyesight," Hall said.

He is asking for donations to help both him and his dog heal. Hall also wants Askew off the streets.

Anyone with information can call Aliquippa police if you have any information.