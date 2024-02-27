Aliquippa man accused of attacking another man's dog with hatchet, cutting its ear

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) -- An Aliquippa man is facing charges after police said he attacked another man's dog with a hatchet.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told police he and his dog were approached by David Askew and his dog in Aliquippa on the afternoon of Feb. 21.

The victim told police as Askew's dog was sniffing his, Askew pulled a hatchet out of his pocket and hit the victim's dog in the head. Then Askew took off toward 16th Street, police said.

The officer who responded to the scene reported that the victim's dog had a large cut to its head and its ear was split in two. The dog was taken to the vet for emergency surgery. Police said the dog ended up losing its ear and will require more surgeries in the future.

Officers said they were able to find video of Askew leaving the scene and another video showing Askew walking his white dog while brandishing a hatchet.

Askew is facing multiple charges, including aggravated cruelty to animals and cruelty to animals.