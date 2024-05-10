A Pittsburgh-area woman was found shot dead in a crawl space. Investigators believe they recovered the gun that killed her

Gun believed to be used in killing of Westmoreland County woman found in lake

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A dive team recovered a gun that investigators believe was used in the killing of a Westmoreland County woman last year.

The Murrysville Medic One Dive Team pulled a pistol from the bottom of Donegal Lake on Friday. The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said the gun may be connected to the killing of 71-year-old Alice Robson.

"After about an hour of searching a weapon was recovered. Great job to everyone that was on location," Murrysville Medic One Dive Team posted to Facebook.

In December 2023, Matthew Bates, Robert Jack and Melissa Beacom were charged in Robson's death. Her body was found in a crawl space under the back porch of her home in St. Clair Township. An autopsy found that she had been shot twice in the head.

Beacom, Robson's daughter, asked Bates on several occasions to kill Robson for her, investigators said. Robson's body was found in the crawl space covered by debris.

Bates told investigators that Beacom did not have the best relationship with Robson due to issues related to custody of Robson's grandson.