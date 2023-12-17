Three people arrested for allegedly plotting to and killing woman in Westmoreland County

ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Three people have been taken into custody in connection to the killing of a woman in Westmoreland County earlier this month.

According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office, Matthew Bates, Robert Jack, and Melissa Beacom were all arrested and charged in the death of 71-year-old Alice Robson.

On December 13, St. Clair Township Police were made aware of Robson's disappearance, she had not been seen since two days prior. Robson's grandson was found home alone without any supervision despite his need for around-the-clock care.

One day later, the Greensburg Fire Department along with police and bloodhounds began a search of her home.

They ultimately found her body in a crawl space beneath the back porch of the home and her body was covered by debris.

An autopsy found she had been shot twice in the head.

When detectives searched her home, they found bloodstains in the living room.

Matthew Bates, the boyfriend of Robson's grandaughter Melissa Beacom, was interviewed by police and said he was taken to the home by Beacom to work on a car. He also said that Beacom and Robson did not have the best relationship due to issues related to custody of Robson's grandson.

Beacom also allegedly asked Bates on several occasions to kill Robson for her.

Later that night, Bates, Beacom, and Robert Jack returned to Robson's home and killed her. They then hid her body under the home and attempted to clean the living room of evidence.

Now, Matthew Bates and Robert Jack are facing charges of criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence.

Beacom is facing two counts of conspiracy to commit criminal homicide and criminal solicitation.

They all have been placed in the Westmoreland County Jail and have been denied bail.

They'll face a preliminary hearing on December 29.