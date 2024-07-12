Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter case dismissed in "Rust" shooting

The judge in actor Alec Baldwin's trial on a charge of involuntary manslaughter dismissed the case Friday after the defense team accused prosecutors of withholding evidence.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer dismissed the case with prejudice based on the misconduct of police and prosecutors over the withholding of evidence from the defense in the shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film "Rust."

Prior to the dismissal the case took a bizarre turn when prosecutor Erlinda Johnson resigned and fellow prosecutor Kari Morrissey called herself as a witness.

Earlier in the day, the judge had sent the jury home as attorneys argued over the defense's motion for dismissal, including questioning a witness who had already testified in the case.

Baldwin was charged in connection with the on-set shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during filming of the movie "Rust" in 2021.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.