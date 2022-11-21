'You're a great family': Al Julius' legacy carries on through your donations to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As we approach Thanksgiving, we here at KDKA-TV are giving thanks for the man who started the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund 40 years ago.

What we know today as the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund actually began as Julius' Turkeys. It was started by the late KDKA-TV News commentator Al Julius.

In 1982, as the region's steel industry began to decline and mill after mill closed leaving so many local people unemployed, a KDKA-TV viewer named Ms. Love sent Al $10 and asked him to use it to buy food for our neighbors in need at the holidays.

During an interview in 1999 for KDKA-TV's 50th anniversary, Al recalled the origins of the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund.

"It was important to have this done at that particular time because, again, you were talking at that time with mills closing, with a lot of people being hungry, and something had to be done. And it was done. And I'm very proud of it," said Al.

That first year, Al raised $90,000.

"It just grew and grew and grew from there. I mean the most beautiful letters would come the third or fourth year where they'd say, 'I'm sending you $10 and another $10 because I took $10 from you two years ago,'" Al recalled.

Forty years later, all told, we're about to hit the $20 million mark!

That's something Al couldn't have ever imagined, according to former KDKA-TV News reporters Lynn Sawyer, Mary Robb Jackson and Harold Hayes.

"Oh he'd be so proud, for one thing," said Lynn.

Mary Robb added, "I think he would."

"I think he would've said, you know, the Pittsburgh area is going to respond, but he wouldn't have known the numbers. Nobody could've imagined that," said Harold.

All three of them worked alongside Al, and got together recently to share their memories of him.

"There has never been nor will there ever be another Al Julius," said Mary Robb.

Harold recalled, "He had a gruff exterior, but he had a soft heart for regular folk."

And Lynn added, "The community meant everything to him."

None of them can believe four decades have passed.

Mary Robb said, "It's hard to believe that we're talking how many years later about one small gesture that somebody started with. One little thing that has meant so much to so many families in our area and still does. And these days people need it more than ever."

"It says something that the station still continues that kind of effort knowing that our viewers are more than just ratings points. They are a part of our community. They are our neighbors," said Harold.

They all know Al would be so grateful for all of you who continue to support the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund, year after year.

"I think he would certainly talk about the folk out there who have been putting money in envelopes and dropping it by their bank for all these years," said Mary Robb.

Lynn said, "And he really would've passed it off as, 'Well, that's the community we live in'. He wouldn't take credit."

"You know what, that's absolutely true," Mary Robb added.

They're also pretty sure Al would be amused by the fact that we're honoring him and paying tribute to this extraordinary thing he created.

"You know he would think this is very funny," said Mary Robb.

"He would. He's up there laughing at the three of us right now," said Lynn.

"He'd be saying like, 'Patti used to 'let me up!' But the fact is we're celebrating Al all these years later and that's a wonderful thing, isn't it?" said Mary Robb.

"What a legacy! I mean, really," added Lynn.

On the day after Thanksgiving 1982, that very first year of Julius' Turkeys, as Al delivered his nightly commentary on the news, he thanked everyone who pitched in to help.

Al said, in part, "Thousands and thousands did get a chance to eat turkey and enjoy. And they never would have eaten or enjoyed if we had stood around and done nothing. And by we, I don't mean 'we.' I mean we. Without that kind of we nothing could have, would have happened. And I pray to God that I don't have to do this again and that by next year they'll all be working again. But if I do, if I do then I know that you, you will be there again. Because that's the way it is with family. Our family. Damn, you're a great family. And I love you all."

Al Julius passed away in 2002, but all of us here at KDKA-TV are committed to continuing his work every Thanksgiving. Because of that, Al will always be here with us.

By the way, if you want to watch Al's entire commentary from that day after Thanksgiving in 1982, we have it posted here:

You can make a donation to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund, by clicking here.