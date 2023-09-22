Aiken Elementary School in Keystone Oaks School District closed Friday due to water main break
GREEN TREE (KDKA) - Aiken Elementary School in the Keystone Oaks School District is closed today due to a water main break.
According to the district, the water main break has caused the building to not have any water.
As a result, Aiken Elementary staff and students will not have to attend school today.
The district has said they will provide more updates as they become available and you can follow those on their website at this link.
