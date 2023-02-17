Watch CBS News
Local News

AHN opens new therapy space to help women with postpartum depression

By Christopher DeRose

/ CBS Pittsburgh

AHN opens new therapy space to help women with postpartum depression
AHN opens new therapy space to help women with postpartum depression 00:50

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There's a new therapy space in Pittsburgh made specifically to help women with postpartum depression. 

The space is part of Allegheny Health Network and is located at their medical facility on Liberty Avenue in Bloomfield. 

It becomes part of Pittsburgh's first maternal-infant health program and the new rooms foster a supportive environment where a mother and her baby can receive comprehensive and safe treatment. 

Clinicians from AHN teamed up with the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh for design guidance on the space to be fun for all ages. 

Courtney Utz of AHN said the space has been a long time coming for them. 

"It is really nice to see an idea that started, probably in 2019 when I was brought on, come to life," she said. "The idea being that women who are trying to manage anxiety and depression in their post-partum period [and] need help for themselves, but it is also a major task to tend to the needs of small children."

The space is now open. 

First published on February 17, 2023 / 4:17 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.