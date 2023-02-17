AHN opens new therapy space to help women with postpartum depression

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There's a new therapy space in Pittsburgh made specifically to help women with postpartum depression.

The space is part of Allegheny Health Network and is located at their medical facility on Liberty Avenue in Bloomfield.

It becomes part of Pittsburgh's first maternal-infant health program and the new rooms foster a supportive environment where a mother and her baby can receive comprehensive and safe treatment.

Clinicians from AHN teamed up with the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh for design guidance on the space to be fun for all ages.

Courtney Utz of AHN said the space has been a long time coming for them.

"It is really nice to see an idea that started, probably in 2019 when I was brought on, come to life," she said. "The idea being that women who are trying to manage anxiety and depression in their post-partum period [and] need help for themselves, but it is also a major task to tend to the needs of small children."

The space is now open.