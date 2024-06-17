4 more staff members charged with abusing children at Nicely Elementary School

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- Four more people have been charged in connection to a child abuse investigation at Greensburg Salem's Nicely Elementary School last fall.

Lorraine Robertson, Amanda Lehman, and Derek Hines turned themselves in on Monday. A fourth person, Lauren Byrne-Houser of Greensburg, also faces charges.

"These people participated to some degree but weren't the main people involved. They either witnessed or failed to take any action to protect the children or report the actions," said Chief Chuck Irwin with the Greensburg Police Department.

Robertson, Lehman, Hines, and Byrne-Houser are the latest employees to be charged.

Back in December, a teacher and classroom aide, Brooke Stanko and Teri Kepchia were facing charges for allegedly spraying lemon juice and soapy water in the mouth of a special needs student.

According to the criminal complaint, Amanda Lehman saw that happen eight to 10 times, and failed to report the conduct. It also alleges that she participated by restraining the 8-year-old student.

"Ms. Lehman has been corporative and has even testified in a preliminary hearing previously against the two main co-defendants in this case. We are disappointed that she's now facing a felony charge that we don't feel is appropriate," said her attorney.

Court documents allege that Hines, just like Lehman, witnessed the abuse and failed to report it and that Hines took part in restraining two students: an 8-year-old and a 7-year-old.

"You see this man, Derek Hines, a Marine veteran, injured in Afghanistan, [with] post-traumatic stress disorder, serving his country. This is a stellar individual, and we look forward to vindicating him at trial," explained Hines' attorney.

Lorraine Robertson, a teacher's aide, allegedly restrained a child, wrapping them in soundproof mats eight to 10 times.

The 74-year-old's attorney, Michael Ferguson, wouldn't comment on the allegations but provided a brief statement.

"We respect the authority of the police and DA's office to file charges, and we respect them as individuals, but generally speaking, again, my concern is, as a human being, are we expecting too much of these good people trying to help kids."

KDKA-TV has reached out to the Greensburg Salem School District, and the superintendent sent a statement that reads, in part: