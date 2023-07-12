Iron City Beer sign comes down, will be replaced with new design

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- If you were around Downtown on Wednesday, you might have noticed something missing across the river. The Iron City Beer sign on Mt. Washington was gone.

But don't worry. It's coming back.

KDKA-TV reached out to the company to see what's up. It says the old sign was getting weathered and it's time for a change, so the old one is gone and a new one with a new design goes up Friday.

(Photo: KDKA)

The advertisement for Iron City Beer went up in 2020 after a roughly 66-year hiatus. The Pittsburgh Brewing Company said it pioneered the billboard from 1938 until the mid-fifties before other brands took the spot during its break.

The sign was built in 1921 and has since become a part of the city's history.