A Giving Spirit: Play It Forward Pittsburgh Toy Drive hosting annual Shop For Free Day

Play It Forward giving away toys for the holidays

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tis the season of giving and one local non-profit is helping Pittsburgh families in need in a big way with free gifts for kids.

It was quiet early on Saturday morning, but all through the David L. Lawerence Convention Center, there will arise such a clatter later today.

That's because it will be packed with families shopping for holiday toys at a unique event.

Beginning at 8 a.m., Play It Forward Pittsburgh is hosting the 13th annual "Shop For Free Day" allowing more than 1,200 people who registered to pick out free toys for their children.

This comes after hundreds of families picked up boxes full of donated toys on Friday.

It's a one-of-a-kind drive and since October, they have collected thousands of gently-used toys, saving them from a landfill and giving them a new home and a new life this holiday season to families in need.

Two local moms started the non-profit 12 years ago.

"Really, what we wanted to do was make sure we can help alleviate the stress for people at Christmas time, we know how much it costs to buy toys at Christmas, and toys were made to last and we have so many things that can be used in a new home, and we just want to want to get them from one home to another," said Heather Starr-Fielder, a co-founder of Play It Forward Pittsburgh.

More than 50 different businesses, groups, and community organizations around the region volunteered at drop-off locations and delivered the toys to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center this past week.

Hundreds of volunteers then sorted and organized the toys to prep for the giveaway yesterday and today.

At the same time, Play It Forward partnered with DT Care, a humanitarian organization to gather art supplies for their newest school in Ukraine.

Those supplies will be used in art, play, and family therapy programs.

If you didn't get the chance to sign up, today's event will be open to the public at noon.