Play It Forward Toy Drive spreading Christmas cheer to families in need

Play it Forward Toy Drive kicks off this weekend

Play it Forward Toy Drive kicks off this weekend

Play it Forward Toy Drive kicks off this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This weekend, a very special toy drive is kicking off to help spread holiday cheer to those who are in need.

The Play It Forward Toy Drive is going on at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

For months, toys are collected from around the region and then given a new life to families in need.

Founded in 2011 by two moms, the goal is to give toys away that otherwise would've been thrown away and sent to a landfill.

Today is box pick-up day when 500 families will get boxes of toys based on lists they submitted.

Tomorrow, beginning at 8 a.m., the Shop for Free Day begins and goes on until 2 p.m.

More than 1,200 local families who signed up with the organization can come in and "shop" for their kids from 8 a.m. until noon, and then at noon, walk-ins will be welcomed.